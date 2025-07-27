Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. Under Armour has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Under Armour by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

