Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $746,000 Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $360.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.09. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

