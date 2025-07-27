Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $192.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.26.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $202,035.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,339.73. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $249,448.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,123.57. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

