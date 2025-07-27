Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.44.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $81.41 and a 52 week high of $191.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $366,209,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $265,844,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

