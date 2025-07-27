Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,676 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,436,000 after buying an additional 92,463 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,243,000 after acquiring an additional 55,712 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,510,000 after acquiring an additional 253,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $449.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

