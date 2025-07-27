Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $668,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Progyny by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,451.84. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

