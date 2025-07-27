Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 18,315 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.6%

AAP opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.04%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.