Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

