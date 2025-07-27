Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 105,655 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 22.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 277,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 245,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of EHTH opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.97. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.46 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

