Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7,038.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

