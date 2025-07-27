Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 145.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 200.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 172.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.16. SM Energy Company has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

