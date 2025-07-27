Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 122.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,317,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,615,000 after buying an additional 260,798 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 98,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. Jones Trading lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.54%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

