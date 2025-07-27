Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 74.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 128.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

