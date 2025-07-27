Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $610,000 in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.11% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,025,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 66,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 204,099 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

CGNT opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $670.16 million, a PE ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.65. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.96 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

