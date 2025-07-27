Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,505,000 after buying an additional 1,836,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,693,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,326,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 214,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,208,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 197,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 470,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the sale, the director owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,628.50. This represents a 52.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,096. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDN

Radian Group Stock Up 0.2%

RDN stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.