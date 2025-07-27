Head-To-Head Review: Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Marine Products”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $2.98 billion 4.25 $503.78 million $0.45 32.11 Marine Products $236.55 million 1.32 $17.85 million $0.40 22.33

Analyst Recommendations

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Products. Marine Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shimano and Marine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marine Products 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marine Products has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.41%. Given Marine Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marine Products is more favorable than Shimano.

Risk and Volatility

Shimano has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Products has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marine Products pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Shimano pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marine Products pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Marine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 13.34% 7.23% 6.64% Marine Products 6.26% 10.96% 7.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Marine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of Marine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marine Products beats Shimano on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. It also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. The company sells its products to a network of domestic and international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Marine Products Corporation operates as a subsidiary of LOR, Inc.

