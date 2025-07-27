Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 29,577 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,795.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.19% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,671.50. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $398,642.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 331,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,737.05. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,090 shares of company stock worth $3,403,832. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.