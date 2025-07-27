Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 262.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 294,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

