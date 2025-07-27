Keriann Cherofsky Sells 549 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IQV opened at $199.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

