Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
GBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, July 18th.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 292.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.
