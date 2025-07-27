FourThought Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 611.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $139.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $139.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.