Centene (NYSE:CNC) Trading 4.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.04. Approximately 31,184,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 7,403,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Centene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the first quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

