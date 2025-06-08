Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 158,478 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 624,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 202,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,743,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 157,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

