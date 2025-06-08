Congress Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Get Our Latest Report on STAG

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.