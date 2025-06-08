Peter Tonagh Buys 123,456 Shares of Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Stock

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) insider Peter Tonagh acquired 123,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$199,875.26 ($129,789.13).
Nine Entertainment Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.98.
About Nine Entertainment
