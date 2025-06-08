Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $1,208,112.50 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $1,208,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 998,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,728.72. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $235.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($2.20). Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

