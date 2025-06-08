Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Charles P. Blankenship Sells 2,450 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $565,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,739 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,998.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $234.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $236.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.60.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Woodward by 191.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 2,314.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial set a $232.00 price target on Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

