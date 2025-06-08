Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after buying an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,533,000 after purchasing an additional 330,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $91.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

