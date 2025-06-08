Congress Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.19% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,061.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of CALM stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

