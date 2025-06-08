Scott William Thon Acquires 10,500 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Scott William Thon acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.21 per share, with a total value of C$201,705.00.
Shares of ARE stock opened at C$19.29 on Friday. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.76%.
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
