Olivia I. Lindsay Sells 11,000 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $149,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,649.16. This trade represents a 26.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Banc of California Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.67. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1,446.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,754,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Banc of California by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,393,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 2,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,876,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banc of California by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,453,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,942,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

