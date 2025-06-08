Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PVLA shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

In related news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,232.23. This trade represents a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PVLA opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $280.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.10. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $2.66. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

