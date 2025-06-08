KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in KT were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KT by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

KT Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KT stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.