Congress Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.16% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 648,591 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,093,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,419,000 after buying an additional 372,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $89,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,461.76. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $141,725.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,140.23. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock worth $1,125,523 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

