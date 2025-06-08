Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,920,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 145,498 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 25.2%

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

