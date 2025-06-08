City State Bank Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

City State Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 864.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

