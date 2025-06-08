Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 244.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

