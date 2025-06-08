KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

