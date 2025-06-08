Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 500 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in 3M by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $22,481,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.46.

3M Trading Down 0.5%

MMM opened at $145.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. 3M has a one year low of $98.26 and a one year high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

