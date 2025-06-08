City State Bank Invests $61,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $57.14 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

