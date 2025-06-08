City State Bank Raises Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,805,000 after buying an additional 3,178,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,157,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282,885 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,343,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,310 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,415.03. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CDE. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

