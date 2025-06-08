City State Bank Sells 300 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

City State Bank lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fermium Researc raised PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

