City State Bank Buys New Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 25.7%

IDV stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.