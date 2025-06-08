First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 5,963 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Amcor were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Amcor by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

AMCR opened at $9.12 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

