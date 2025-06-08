Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $293.95 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,553 shares of company stock valued at $40,387,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

