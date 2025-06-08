First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $856.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

