First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 7,112 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $8,001,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 158,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $2,961,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.41 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.0336 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

