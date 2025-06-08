E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $663,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Watsco were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,168,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 590,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,832,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Watsco by 89,376.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after buying an additional 477,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.67.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $445.13 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.20 and a 52-week high of $571.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

