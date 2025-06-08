John Guscic Buys 453,938 Shares of Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB – Get Free Report) insider John Guscic bought 453,938 shares of Webjet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$157,062.55 ($101,988.67).

John Guscic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Guscic acquired 453,938 shares of Webjet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$157,062.55 ($101,988.67).

On Thursday, June 5th, John Guscic sold 453,938 shares of Webjet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.19 ($3.37), for a total transaction of A$2,355,938.22 ($1,529,830.01).

Webjet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company offers WebBeds, an online marketplace for the travel trade that sources hotel inventory from travel suppliers, connects, aggregates, and merchandises that content in their platform and distributes it to a network of travel buyers who sell to the travelling public; and Webjet OTA, an online travel agency that enables customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation, holiday package deals, travel insurance, and car hire worldwide.

