First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,344,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $279.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.